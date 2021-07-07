ANDERSON, Ind. — Nearly a month after her father was struck by an SUV while riding a motorcycle, Tasha Gilbert says he is still receiving care for his injuries.
Her dad, Lawrence "Kelly" Jones, was released from the hospital into a rehabilitation facility last week.
“He still has bleeding in his brain, but they did end up taking the ventilator out,” Gilbert said.
Corena Swain was driving drunk when she struck Jones, 47, and his passenger, Lisa Widener, 51, just after 11 p.m. June 10, Anderson police said.
Swain, 49, is charged with a Level 5 felony causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
A portable Breathalyzer test showed Swain’s blood alcohol content was 0.205% — more than twice the legal limit — shortly after the accident. She was uninjured.
“It feels like the number of motorcycle accidents is rising,” Gilbert said. “It’s insane.”
In addition to the accident involving Jones that occurred in the 1100 block of Broadway, there were at least two other serious motorcycle accidents in the Anderson area last month.
In Indiana, 138 motorcyclists were killed in 2020, up from 113 the year before, according to a news release from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute and Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
“(Motorcyclists) are involved in less than 2% of crashes but make up over 15% of all traffic deaths,” said Devon McDonald, the institute’s executive director.
Nationally, 5,014 motorcyclists were killed in 2019 traffic accidents, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Of those, 4,733 were riders and 281 were passengers. Motorcyclists accounted for 14% of all traffic fatalities.
Madison County, Indiana, like many other locales, tends to see an upsurge in motorcycle accidents during the summer, according to Sheriff Scott Mellinger. Alcohol and drug use have caused many of those accidents this year.
Mellinger said the potential for injuries also increases when motorcyclists don’t wear helmets, and it doesn’t help that drivers today appear to be less aware of their surroundings.
“Driver inattention is still a major factor,” the sheriff noted.
He said drivers need to slow down, not drive under the influence and pay attention to their surroundings. Riders can be overlooked when a driver is impatient and “(takes) for granted that a quick look will suffice” when checking for other traffic.
“Motorcycles are a great recreation, and when driven with safety in mind, the rest of us need to also do the same.”
Even though it’s not the law, Anderson Police Public Information Officer Caleb McKnight said he always recommends people wear a helmet when riding. One of the things he has also noticed is that quite a few riders have only permits. It’s critical for them to obtain a motorcycle endorsement and pass a designated driving course to get their license.
Kelli Lane, who has helped organize motorcycle charity rides for nonprofits like Turn Away No Longer, said she has ridden a motorcycle for more than 40 years.
She loves riding her 2001 Dyna Super Glide Harley-Davidson because it gives her a feeling of freedom.
“I can have the worst day in my entire lifetime, you know it — just be having a really crappy day — and you get on your motorcycle, and the freedom of it is just unbelievable,” she said. “They say you will never see a motorcycle parked outside of a psychiatrist’s office.”
