The eleventh annual Fur Ball will be held Oct. 16 at the Anderson Country Club with dinner, a live and silent auction and music by Magnolia Soul.
This year we are having a “Western Theme”. If you are interested, go to one.bidpal.net/mchs2021. This event brings in revenue to help sustain the shelter throughout the year. Our shelter is privately owned and receives no public funding. We depend on fundraisers and donations.
We will be celebrating our 50th anniversary next year. A group of wonderful people had a vision to save dogs and cats in the community. I am told the early board members did not have a kennel staff as they cleaned, fed and and took complete care of the animals. The dogs and cats were housed in the little yellow house on Crystal Street.
Their mission then as it is now was to be a non kill sanctuary “to help homeless cats and dogs find loving homes, help lost pets find their owners, to promote responsible pet ownership and to advocate humane treatment of all animals.” To this day our board of directors have respected their mission and by-laws. We are proud to say we have followed our early founders and we have tried to continually build on their foundation, We are still a 501(c)(3) non for profit public charity.
We now have a full paid staff of 11. We find homes for up to 1,000 animals a year and provide care for 150 daily. Available animals can be found at www.mchsandersonin.org.
We take in animals from other shelters as well as off the streets of Anderson and Madison County. When an animal is brought to us they receive the best medical care and all vaccines. Dogs are tested for Heart Worm. If they are positive they are treated and if negative they are put on preventive. When a pet leaves our care, they are up to date on all medical care.
Our turn around time from when a dog enters our shelter is usually quite quick as we offer a program called Foster to Adopt for our puppies and a few adult dogs. A few hard to place dogs stay longer but they seem to adjust well to the love of our staff as well as daily walks and play time in our outdoor runs. All dogs, weather permitting, have outdoor runs during the day as well as fenced yards to play with other dogs.
Our cats roam free in a two-story cat barn with a screened in front porch for them to enjoy during the day.
We are blessed to have a wonderful caring and knowledgeable director, Nikki. Nikki came to us as a part time kennel worker during high school and has been with us 11 years. She knows the kennel inside and out as she oversees every aspect.
