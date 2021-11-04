Sweet little Riley came to the Madison County Humane Society recently. A cute little Sheltie mix female with an endearing personality, her life should have been filled with love and kisses, but her 7 months of life have been a nightmare. She is just a baby with two broken hips. The veterinarian who examined her hips believed her injuries were caused by abuse.
She arrived at the shelter riding on her owner’s motorcycle. His first words were, “I cannot take care of her anymore.” On the surrender application, he refused to give his name. As Riley was taken to the office to be vaccinated and examined, the shelter manager noticed she could not stand or put weight on her back legs.
When asked, the owner said, “Maybe I spanked her too hard.”
X-rays revealed her injuries were four weeks apart, so she had been in excruciating pain for several weeks, suffering without pain medication and living with the fear of being beaten.
Riley has been staying in our office building where she has a big fluffy bed and lots of hugs. She’s having surgery to repair her femur that is broken at the hip, then go to a foster home for good care while her hip heals.
Our job is not done. This situation must be brought to justice.
This is a fine line. We don’t want an owner to be afraid to surrender an animal because of fear of prosecution, yet we must stop her owner from doing this to another animal or a child.
State code says, “Indiana state law prohibits cruelty, abandonment, and neglect of animals. Acts of torture and physical abuse of an animal are a crime in Indiana.”
This can be prosecuted and may become a level 6 felony. Animals have rights under the law.
On a happy note, our Fur Ball that was held Saturday, Oct. 16, was a huge success for our shelter animals. We were not able to host the event last year because of COVID-19, yet this year we had a sold-out crowd.
With a Western theme, auction items, great food and an amazing band, cowboys and cowgirls danced the night away to raise money for a new roof and winter utilities.
Two terribly emaciated dogs found in Middletown a few days before the Fur Ball are still looking for a home together. They are beautiful with lovely personalities. It is amazing how quickly both have responded to good food and care.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.