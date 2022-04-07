Spring is here and we at the Madison County Humane Society are planning our 21st annual Dog Walk-A- Thon 8-12 a.m. May 7. This event will be held at the Anderson Speedway as a part of the Little 500 festivities — a fun day to walk your dog or walk a shelter dog. Our shelter dogs love to have the opportunity to be out and socialize, so if you wish to walk a shelter dog, contact Nikki Moore at the shelter. In past years we have had businesses and organizations get a group together to walk our dogs.
This event will be held rain or shine. You may sign up on our website or come to the shelter and get the information and application. We have fun T shirts for all walkers. There will be a raffle with interesting baskets for a dollar a ticket.
Our adoptions have been numerous. Hard to place and long timer dogs have found loving homes. The Mastiff mixes found abandoned and emaciated in Middletown found a perfect home together in Indy. They are living with a family with two young children. They keep in contact with Nikki and send photos. Six Pit Bull mix puppies were surrendered to us a couple of weeks ago. These puppies had just been weaned and were very fragile. Two died the first night and there was fear the rest would not survive. The surviving four were rushed to the veterinarian. Luckily it was not Parvo, which would have most likely been a death sentence. The remaining four would not have survived without diligent medical care at the shelter. Nikki and Cameron took turns coming back to the shelter during the first couple of nights to administer medicine and check on the tiny ones. Three have been fostered to adopt and will be officially adopted after they are spayed. The third one is in a foster home. She is chocolate with an endearing personality. If you are looking for a sweet lively puppy she may be the one.
We seem to always have a litter of puppies. Back yard breeders are either irresponsible or naïve. I hear “It would be wonderful for her to have one litter”. Puppies are a ton of work! I see the staff at our shelter take care of a litter most every day. It is a full time job! Poop all over, constant washing of blankets, taking Mama dog out for breaks... This is not a fun job. Yes, the puppies are cute but there are too many puppies that end up in the wrong hands. Irresponsible breeders do not bother with medications and vaccines and the puppy tummies end up full of worms and many die of Parvo. The breeders just sell to anyone not getting the puppies spayed or neutered and this cycle goes on and on.
People complain that there are so many pit bulls in the shelters. This is the reason, folks! The average pit bull litter is 10 to 12 puppies. We are hoping our spay/neuter laws will help but they need to be enforced.