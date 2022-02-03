The freezing weather is here again and so are the telephone calls to our shelter about animals left in the cold.
The part of this that is hard to understand is why have a pet and let them suffer. Animals feel the pain of hot and cold just like humans. We do have temperature ordinances that state that dogs cannot be left or tied out in the in freezing weather. Animal control should pick the dog up or ask the owner to bring the dog into a warm facility. After calling Animal Control without success, keep calling or call police dispatch.
Anderson Animal Control officers do not work many weekends and evenings. If you find an animal, if possible, keep it warm and inside until you can get help from either the Animal Protection League or the Madison County Humane Society. Cats and dogs become dehydrated quickly without water.
I saw a post on Facebook this week of a lady looking for two free kittens. She stated that she did not want to pay the high prices to get one from a shelter. Does this women know a shelter cat is a bargain? The Madison County Humane Society Cats are neutered or spayed, vaccinated and have been given the combo blood test. What a deal to get a healthy cat or kitten.
Pets are not free! They are expensive! You just don’t get a cute little puppy or kitten and bring it home. Yearly vaccines including Rabies are required. Many times we will get puppies and full grown dogs with Parvo. Parvo is a death sentence if not treated and is sometimes fatal even with treatment. This disease can usually be prevented with vaccines. This is a sad situation when we see a dog so terribly ill with this disease. Parvo is also easily transmitted. I see people at Pet Smart with their little puppies walking around on leashes. Parvo can be transmitted through their paws on the ground.
Acquiring a pet should take much thought and should not be a spontaneous decision. We at the Humane Society do not do same day adoptions for this very reason. If a family is truly interested in a pet, they will be willing to wait. We have had incidences where people are called to tell them they are approved to adopt and are told they have given it thought and have changed their mind. We certainly respect their thoughtful decision.
Our new outside dog runs have been ordered. The new runs will be an open roofed structure large enough that each dog in our care will have hours outside, weather permitting. There will be side flaps to protect from rain and large fans for heat of the summer. Our old outside structure is falling apart and this structure is much needed. We are thankful to our donors that have been generous to pay for this facility.
