Our building project is coming along in spite of interruptions from the rain. We are now housing 55 dogs and the rotations into our outdoor runs is a maze. This is definitely a challenge of rotation. Nikki and the staff I know are getting weary.
The new buildings will be coming in a few days then the kennels will be built. This will be wonderful when all is finished but, as all projects, nothing ever goes as planned.
In the past few weeks we have had so many people asking to surrender their dogs. “Moving in a few days and cant take them.” I have two questions. First, why get a pet if it will not be forever? Secondly, why are you waiting until the last minute to rehome your pet?
This past weekend, a lady put on Facebook that she was desperate to find a home for two German shepherds. She had tried all rescues and they were full. She most likely knew for awhile she was moving, so why did she not plan ahead to find them the best of care? Two very large dogs are not easy to kennel. She called our shelter and we also did not have the room. Nikki always likes to keep a couple of kennels open for Madison County strays.
Tonight I was walking my dog when I got a call from a former board member. I was thrilled to hear from her as we had not talked for a few years. She had found a baby raccoon whose mother was killed. For a tiny minute I was tempted to bring that little soul into my house. I got on my phone and gave her numbers of wildlife centers. I also gave her the number of my veterinary friend Mary in Indianapolis. She will be taking the baby raccoon to her in the morning.
This brought back many memories of the baby raccoons we raised for many years. They were so smart and fun. My daughters and John helped me, and it was a family project giving them their bottles and cleaning their cages. I had a large habitat built in our woods around a big Oak Tree. They would go there after they were weaned too learn to climb and grow until they could be released in early Fall. I would leave bags of cat food in the woods that first winter to insure they would have enough to eat. I had only one that came back and spent the winter in the habitat. He left but was just not mature enough to forge for his food.
Please, if you find a baby animal without a mother, call a rescue, and do not attempt to do it on your own. If you find a bunny, leave it where it is because, most likely, the mother is near.
We will be having many of our adoptable dogs at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Sunday, June 26, for an adoption event from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Please come see us there.