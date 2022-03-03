I love to have conversations with Richard Chandler, one of the Madison County Humane Society board members. Richard has been on the board almost since our incorporation 49 years ago. He served as director when I came on the board 17 years ago and has been my mentor and support.
I love to ask Richard about the old days and hear his interesting stories. He tells about the little shelter in the country with a few kennels. The board members were the keepers of the animals, taking complete care. The shelter was soon moved to our current site on Crystal Street. The animals were housed in the little house which is our office today. At this point the board members were still the keepers.
When I moved to Anderson in the late ’70s, Virginia Hughes was my neighbor. I was quickly informed that she was one of the founders of the Humane Society. We were friendly neighbors and we had conversations about animals. Many stray dogs would wander onto our properties. They were never turned away and always found a home with us. In those years I was busy being the mother to three busy daughters, substitute teaching and involved with the YMCA.
Among the many dogs and cats Virginia and her husband housed there was one so regal and fancy, an Afghan Hound named Shan. Virginia’s husband had a beautiful flashy sports car. He and Shan would often be seen with the top down riding around town. After Virginia’s passing I was to inherit Shan, who by that time was quite old. We loved that old sweet dog who was quite a character. He lived to be almost 20.
After I became involved with the Humane Society I was told about Virginia’s devotion to the shelter.
Michael Litten, my banker for many years, was also one of the founders. Michael always had beautiful standard poodles in his office at the bank. We always visited when I would be in the bank, but I was not aware that he was one of the founders of the Madison County Humane Society. Then there was Sally Wilding, a tiny feisty little lady who was a firecracker and ran the shelter with an iron hand. I was blessed to have known those who came before.
These early founders had a vision to have a safe place for stray animals to come. After almost 50 years we have kept that vision to have a sanctuary for animals to stay until they are safely placed into a loving home.
We have worked hard to continue their vision. We are fortunate to have a devoted Director of Operations Nikki Moore, who is a good leader and loves every animal that comes through our door. We have a stable and hardworking board of directors.
My hope is that we can have Michael and Richard write our history so we will have this information for our big 50 year celebration.
