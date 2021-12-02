We suddenly lost our precious Pug, Marvin, the Sunday morning before Thanksgiving. He was being treated for a heart problem and was on medication but his sudden passing was certainly a shock.
Marvin was always in control as he was relentless when it was time to eat, go to bed and go for “walkies”. So I am sure he was in control of his departure from this world.
He was a Madison County Humane Society surrender at the age of 10. The minute I saw him I fell in love. Almost immediately after arrival he had an approved application. I did say to Nikki that if the applicant backs out I will take him.
We were off to Minnesota for our granddaughter’s high school graduation. When our plane landed in Minneapolis I received a text from Nikki saying “Marvin is yours.”
I still remember the happiness I felt at that moment.
Marvin had many health issues at the time of adoption. He had a terrible yeast infection on his skin that caused him to lose most of the hair under his chin and chest. Two days after adoption he had eighteen teeth pulled and he was terribly under weight. Have you ever seen a skinny Pug? I had not. I had always seen them with little round bodies.
His endearing personality and independent persona certainly set the tone for who he was. He was starving for food and he knew meal time. He would bark and twirl and dance in circles. Over time he put on weight and looked like a Pug but he never ceased to dance and twirl at meal time.
The day I brought him home he was so excited about his freedom to be able to run in our fenced yard. He took off in a run and crashed into the fence. It was then that I realized he was almost blind. That disability did not stop his happiness. He loved his walks and even if he walked into a tree he would shake if off and go on. My husband John did some research on yeast infections. We found a food that he tolerated and his skin completely healed. His beautiful black fur became thick and shinny.
During this past year he lost most of his hearing but even that did not stop his happiness. We knew when we adopted him at age 10 our time with him would be limited but we packed those years with trips to the lake, long walks in the woods, snuggling in bed at night and, most of all, love.
Marvin was a shelter dog that might have been overlooked. That would have been so sad as he had so much to give. With all of his issues, his happy spirit would always shine through. He taught me so much, and for that I am thankful.
Never think a shelter dog or cat is less than perfect because they are in a shelter. There are so many beautiful cat and dog souls waiting to bring love and happiness into a home.
