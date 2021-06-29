ANDERSON — Treva Bostic was happy almost every chair was filled inside a room at the Anderson Zion Family Life Center for a listening session on diversity, equity and inclusion Tuesday night.
"It shows that the community wants to be heard," said Bostic, director of multicultural education for Anderson Community School Corp. "That they are here to support and give their input, so that is exciting to see."
More than 50 people attended the first of two sessions by ACS to gather information from the community to help develop a diversity, equity and inclusion plan for the corporation.
Bostic said it will take about four to six weeks to develop the plan and she posed questions to the group to spark discussion on the topic.
One of the questions was what concerns did the community have about student achievement.
Faye Barber-Dansby, who identified herself as a concerned citizen, was the first person to provide input on that question.
She said when she looked at the data for the school system, she was concerned by the number of general education students.
"I know our scholars are stronger than that," she said.
Barber-Dansby said the local numbers compared to the state's rate are lower and she is concerned students are not being challenged enough along the way to "be their best."
Lindsay Brown, president of the Indiana Democrat African American Caucus, was also one of the first people to provide his thoughts on the topic.
"My biggest concern is the 15,000 Fs and Ds that occurred during the COVID pandemic," he said. "And how we will achieve the gap between the kids that lost education through COVID."
Brown also wanted to know the demographics of the children that were given the struggling grades.
Other concerns included the ratio of Black to white teachers, culturally competent teachers and the types of curriculum being taught in the schools.
Tamie Dixon-Tatum, director of civil and human rights for the city of Anderson, expressed concern during the meeting about having "great, wonderful ideas about what needs to happen," but not having the funding to take care of the needs of the students.
ACS Superintendent Joe Cronk was also pleased with the corporation's first listening session.
"I thought it was a good session," he said.
Cronk said the meeting was designed for input, instead of a question-and-answer meeting.
"What you are hearing today is what people think, it's not necessarily the facts," he said when asked about concerns raised about suspensions and the way students are taught in the schools.
"It's what people's perception of what happens in the school corporation," he said. "So it's our job to take that and marry what the community has with the facts."
Cronk said one of the things he heard from the community was a "lot of let's turn back to the way we were in school." He said that will have to take some consideration.
"We have state standards we have to meet," he said. "We can't just go back to teaching math the old-fashioned way because that's not how the tests are designed. We can't go back to doing all the homework on paper."
Cronk said some of the concerns were based on word of mouth. It is the corporation's job to correct those misconceptions.
He said he is looking forward to Wednesday's second listening session that will also take place at 6 p.m. at Anderson Zion Family Life Center, 2008 Reverend J.T. Menifee St.
"Hopefully we will have a new group in here," Cronk said. "If it's the same people, it's the same people. Maybe tomorrow we will hear from new people because we want to hear from everyone. We want to include everyone."
