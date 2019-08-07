ALEXANDRIA — A teenage boy died Wednesday night in an ATV accident off County Road 200 West in Alexandria, according to Sheriff Scott Mellinger.

The accident occurred in a field off the west side of the road.

Mellinger said that the boy was transported to Community Hospital Anderson where a deputy coroner was standing by.

The investigation is being led by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Mellinger said.

Danielle Noone, Madison County Coroner confirmed there was a death but no further details were available.

