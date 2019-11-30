People ask all the time how someone who grew up in New York City ended up in the Hoosier State.
It’s a long story with many twists and turns along the way.
During my lifetime I have lived of course in New York, Indiana, a brief time in Colorado and during my years in the Army in Georgia, Texas and Virginia.
Of all the places that at one time or another I have called home, it is Indiana where I have resided for most of my lifetime.
I’m thankful on an almost daily basis that the Hoosier State has become my adopted home.
Like everyone, I've had rough periods of time, but overwhelmingly what I like about Indiana is the people who reside here.
For the most part Hoosiers are friendly, welcoming and willing to lend a helping hand whenever necessary.
There are fond memories of when my house in Lapel was destroyed by fire and people we didn’t even know came by with items of clothing and gift cards.
It was a moving experience for our family and one that we will never forget.
With the passing of the Thanksgiving holiday this past week, I thought of the volunteers that gather at the Geater Center and locations throughout central Indiana to provide a holiday meal for those in need.
It was great to see people of all ages and all walks of life gathering to work together in a team effort to prepare, serve and deliver meals.
The recent effort by high school athletes raised money at several local schools during basketball games to help the family of a rival that was dealing with a devastating house fire.
The local athletic department lit up the football fields to honor a coach from southern Indiana that died on the sidelines.
The donations to the annual Shop with a Cop program by the Fraternal Order of Police and to the Salvation Army during the holiday season...
The hundreds of walkers that brave winter weather to raise funds for the Christian Center in the annual Walk A Mile event...
The firefighters and local residents that rushed to the town of Pendleton when a tornado roared through that community last May...
There is so much to be thankful for that sometimes it’s easy to overlook how the Madison County community comes together in times of need.
This is not to imply that residents of other communities around Indiana and the nation don’t respond to assist others in a time of need.
It just seems that when disaster strikes or there is a need, Hoosiers are quick to respond.
I’m thankful for my wonderful wife of 23 years, Kelly, our family, the many friends over the years and the unique opportunity to spend time with Hoosier statesmen like Richard Lugar, Birch Bayh and Mitch Daniels.
As Frank Capra so correctly said in the movie to George Bailey, “you’ve had a wonderful life”.
Thanks Hoosiers for allowing this New Yorker to become a part of a caring and wonderful community.
