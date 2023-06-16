2023 THB Sports Awards Finalists
Boys Johnny Wilson
Ethan Colvin, Daleville
Owen French, Anderson
Nathan Knopp, Madison-Grant
Jack Melvin, Frankton
Mark Nielsen, Pendleton Heights
Jayden Reese, Elwood
Mason Zent, Alexandria
Girls Johnny Wilson
Kenzi Cornwell, Elwood
Bella Dean, Frankton
Daya Greene, Madison-Grant
Kayla Muterspaugh, Shenandoah
Kerith Renihan, Lapel
Julia Smith, Anderson Prep Academy
Lilly Thomas, Alexandria
Whitney Warfel, Pendleton Heights
Boys Mental Attitude
Tanner Brooks, Madison-Grant
Ricky Howell, Pendleton Heights
Aaron Woodyard, Liberty Christian
Girls Mental Attitude
Alyssa Allen, Shenandoah
Shameel Clervrain, Liberty Christian
Haylee Niccum, Frankton
Boys Scholar Athlete
Zion Bricker, Daleville
Jase Howell, Madison-Grant
Gage Rastetter, Frankton
Girls Scholar Athlete
Deannaya Haseman, Lapel
Payton Sargent, Anderson
Lilly Thomas, Alexandria
Boys Comeback Athlete
Andrew Blake, Pendleton Heights cross country
Collin Osenbaugh, Shenandoah baseball
Jack Todd, Pendleton Heights wrestling
Girls Comeback Athlete
Kadence Aikin, Daleville cross country
Addie Brobston, Frankton volleyball
Alexa Owens, Lapel softball
Boys Breakout Athlete
Devin Craig, freshman, Lapel football
Collin Osenbaugh, sophomore, Shenandoah baseball
Kayden Simpson, freshman, Elwood wrestling
Girls Breakout Athlete
Sophie Goodwin, freshman, Lapel cross country
Chloe Wenger, senior, Frankton golf
Laniah Wills, freshman, Lapel basketball
Heart of Sports
Anne Bennett, Elwood
Bill Hutton, Pendleton Heights
Shane Leisure, Daleville
Coach of the Year
Rob Davis, Pendleton Heights softball
Melissa Hagerman, Pendleton Heights cross country
Zach Newby, Lapel girls basketball
Team of the Year
Daleville volleyball
Lapel girls basketball
Pendleton Heights softball
Moment of the Year
Ignacio Arquillos, Anderson football
Aaron Hartley, Frankton boys tennis
Maddy Poynter, Lapel girls basketball
Bo Shelton, Pendleton Heights softball
Boys Athlete of the Year
Ahmere Carson, Anderson basketball
Sam Denny, Pendleton Heights golf
Tyler Dollar, Lapel football-offense
Dilyn Fuller, Anderson football-defense
Luke Gilman, Madison-Grant tennis
Owen Imel, Lapel baseball-player
Kam Kail, Pendleton Heights soccer
Dylan McDaniel, Shenandoah baseball-pitcher
Noah Price, Liberty Christian cross country
Jacob Simpson, Pendleton Heights swimming
Cameron Smith, Lapel track and field
Jack Todd, Pendleton Heights wrestling
Girls Athlete of the Year
Makena Alexander, Frankton softball-player
Macy Beeson, Lapel golf
Lyza DeShong, Pendleton Heights soccer
Sydney Duncan, Frankton track and field
Ramsey Gary, Pendleton Heights volleyball
Maddie Heineman, Pendleton Heights swimming
Ava Jarrell, Pendleton Heights cross country
Shelby Messer, Pendleton Heights softball-pitcher
Kerith Renihan, Lapel tennis
Laniah Wills, Lapel basketball