2023 THB Sports Awards Finalists

Boys Johnny Wilson

Ethan Colvin, Daleville

Owen French, Anderson

Nathan Knopp, Madison-Grant

Jack Melvin, Frankton

Mark Nielsen, Pendleton Heights

Jayden Reese, Elwood

Mason Zent, Alexandria

Girls Johnny Wilson

Kenzi Cornwell, Elwood

Bella Dean, Frankton

Daya Greene, Madison-Grant

Kayla Muterspaugh, Shenandoah

Kerith Renihan, Lapel

Julia Smith, Anderson Prep Academy

Lilly Thomas, Alexandria

Whitney Warfel, Pendleton Heights

Boys Mental Attitude

Tanner Brooks, Madison-Grant

Ricky Howell, Pendleton Heights

Aaron Woodyard, Liberty Christian

Girls Mental Attitude

Alyssa Allen, Shenandoah

Shameel Clervrain, Liberty Christian

Haylee Niccum, Frankton

Boys Scholar Athlete

Zion Bricker, Daleville

Jase Howell, Madison-Grant

Gage Rastetter, Frankton

Girls Scholar Athlete

Deannaya Haseman, Lapel

Payton Sargent, Anderson

Lilly Thomas, Alexandria

Boys Comeback Athlete

Andrew Blake, Pendleton Heights cross country

Collin Osenbaugh, Shenandoah baseball

Jack Todd, Pendleton Heights wrestling

Girls Comeback Athlete

Kadence Aikin, Daleville cross country

Addie Brobston, Frankton volleyball

Alexa Owens, Lapel softball

Boys Breakout Athlete

Devin Craig, freshman, Lapel football

Collin Osenbaugh, sophomore, Shenandoah baseball

Kayden Simpson, freshman, Elwood wrestling

Girls Breakout Athlete

Sophie Goodwin, freshman, Lapel cross country

Chloe Wenger, senior, Frankton golf

Laniah Wills, freshman, Lapel basketball

Heart of Sports

Anne Bennett, Elwood

Bill Hutton, Pendleton Heights

Shane Leisure, Daleville

Coach of the Year

Rob Davis, Pendleton Heights softball

Melissa Hagerman, Pendleton Heights cross country

Zach Newby, Lapel girls basketball

Team of the Year

Daleville volleyball

Lapel girls basketball

Pendleton Heights softball

Moment of the Year

Ignacio Arquillos, Anderson football

Aaron Hartley, Frankton boys tennis

Maddy Poynter, Lapel girls basketball

Bo Shelton, Pendleton Heights softball

Boys Athlete of the Year

Ahmere Carson, Anderson basketball

Sam Denny, Pendleton Heights golf

Tyler Dollar, Lapel football-offense

Dilyn Fuller, Anderson football-defense

Luke Gilman, Madison-Grant tennis

Owen Imel, Lapel baseball-player

Kam Kail, Pendleton Heights soccer

Dylan McDaniel, Shenandoah baseball-pitcher

Noah Price, Liberty Christian cross country

Jacob Simpson, Pendleton Heights swimming

Cameron Smith, Lapel track and field

Jack Todd, Pendleton Heights wrestling

Girls Athlete of the Year

Makena Alexander, Frankton softball-player

Macy Beeson, Lapel golf

Lyza DeShong, Pendleton Heights soccer

Sydney Duncan, Frankton track and field

Ramsey Gary, Pendleton Heights volleyball

Maddie Heineman, Pendleton Heights swimming

Ava Jarrell, Pendleton Heights cross country

Shelby Messer, Pendleton Heights softball-pitcher

Kerith Renihan, Lapel tennis

Laniah Wills, Lapel basketball

