ANDERSON — Chris Heath was at her wit’s end.
Her son, Tyler, had been arrested on a gun charge and was on probation. Adding to her worries was the many days he had missed attending Anderson High School, and she often didn’t know where he was, whether he had enough to eat and where he slept at night.
A friend told her about The Crossing School of Business & Entrepreneurship.
“I prayed so hard when we walked into there,” she said. “You feel the presence of God as soon as you walk into that building.”
This semester, Tyler had a goal of earning five credits in school. He earned six.
‘You guys have supported him and helped him change his life around completely,” Heath said Tuesday. “He never had success in school — never, ever until he went to The Crossing.”
She was one of several parents, students and staff who shared their stories of the faith-based program started in 2003 for at-risk teens during a fundraiser banquet at the Ivy Tech Community College 60th Street campus. Students can enter the program on their own or in partnership with their schools.
The Crossing’s program is built on three pillars: faith-based character education, academics and job training. Students gain on-the-job experience through internships with the school’s business partners and through in-school business development, such as The Crossing Bark Bites Bakery, a student-led microbusiness developed from concept to business plan to execution.
“We wanted the students to know they can take a great idea and turn it into a dream. No idea is too small,” said business development instructor Shannon Martin.
She came to The Crossing about four years ago.
“I was not looking for a job. I just opened up an email that was sent to me. God pierced my heart, and I knew I needed to work here,” she said. “The students have changed me in more ways than I can speak of. I didn’t realize the enormous weight the students carry today.”
The heart of the program, Martin said, is building relationships with the students.
“Once you’ve built the relationships and trust, the students want to make you proud. They want to go over and above,” she said.
Alexis Phipps, 17, said she suffered a great deal of anxiety because of the huge size of the public high school she attended.
“I would think about the whole day ahead of me, and I’d get sick every morning,” the junior said.
The smaller school environment and the smaller class sizes at The Crossing were just what she needed, Phipps said.
Lucas Whetsel, 16, said he has a mild form of Asperger’s syndrome, schizophrenia and Tourettes syndrome and was unable to succeed in the public school program for at-risk students he attended previously.
He said he had no goals and couldn’t succeed but now has a dream of attending Anderson University to study culinary arts and music business.
Community Hospital Anderson CEO Beth Tharp was keynote speaker at the dinner. Community, along with Gaylor Electric and Mr. Penguin tuxedo shop, is a business partner of The Crossing.
“It’s still amazing to me that The Crossing is the best-kept secret here,” she said.
