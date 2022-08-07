At ITOWN Church in Fishers, at the Elwood Police Department, at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis and along a 77-mile procession through three counties, thousands of Hoosiers — joined by folks from other states — honored the memory and legacy of Noah Shahnavaz.
The young Elwood police officer died in the line of duty during a traffic stop Aug. 1.
The Herald Bulletin's Andy Knight and photo correspondents David Humphrey and Dale Pickett captured images Saturday at each site.