ANDERSON – Situated in The Valley at Anderson University, Dave Frey always has been able to find musical inspiration on what he refers to as “a gem of a campus.”
“I remember writing a lot of songs outside in this beautiful environment and letting God speak,” he said.
A founder of the Dove award-winning contemporary Christian band, The Sidewalk Prophets, Frey will return to where it all began for a Great Big Family Christmas concert 7 p.m. Sunday at Reardon Auditorium, 1100 E. Fifth St.
“It’s always a beautiful homecoming when we get to come back to our roots,” he said. “It really is a trip down memory lane. My folks will be in the house, and doing this at Christmas is special. It gives you all the feels.”
AU President John Pistole pointed out The Sidewalk Prophets are part of a strong music tradition that has comes out of AU.
“They continue a long, rich legacy of exceptionally talented musicians and vocalists who are AU alum, including Bill and Gloria Gaither, Sandi Patty, Steven Curtis Chapman, Lawrence Brownlee and many more. We are blessed by their contributions to Christian and secular music," Pistole said.
A native of Terre Haute, Frey was born 38 years ago to Ted Frey, a movie theater manager who now works as a tour guide at the Candles Holocaust Museum and Education Center, and Carol Frey, who retired after 40 years of teaching first-graders.
As he tried to decide his senior year in high school about where to attend college, Frey, who also had been accepted to Duke University and had been offered a full ride to Indiana State University, admits Taylor University was his first choice. But when he ran into an AU recruiter who remembered his name at a concert on campus, his mind was made up.
“When all was said and done, Anderson just felt right. It felt like God was calling me there,” the 2004 graduate said.
A practical person, Frey said he knew the odds of making a living as a performer were slim to none, so he studied music education.
“I love music, but those music courses at Anderson were incredibly hard," he said. "Music is my hobby. It’s supposed to be fun.”
That first year of college, Frey said, he mostly recorded and shared his music on the former music-swapping website, Napster.
“I just ended up playing guitar here and there for people my freshman year,” he said.
However, during Frey's sophomore year, his roommate told him about a guy named Ben McDonald, a rhythm guitarist looking for a vocalist. McDonald now is the band’s manager.
“When I wasn’t doing homework, I was working on my music,” Frey said. “Ben and I shared a similar drive and a similar desire to share music. We would literally duct tape a microphone to the ceiling and record.”
The band initially was named Four Floors II Heaven, but when an opportunity came up to perform at the weekly chapel on campus, Frey knew they needed a better name.
“It was one of the dumbest band names you’ll ever hear,”, he said. “I was like, ‘Dude, we have to change our name before we play chapel.'”
McDonald had a Word of the Day calendar on which the word “prophet” happened to come up. The duo paired it with the word “sidewalk” from the lyrics.
“We are men who wanted to listen to God first, and then we wanted to go out and speak the truth about life, and that’s how we became sidewalk prophets,” Frey said. "Definitely, the heart of the band is the desire to have fun but also to have people realize they are part of something bigger, part of the family of God.”
Going on to record on a student label, The Sidewalk Prophets won a battle of the bands after a demo the band recorded was submitted without their knowledge. The prize: recording four songs at Gaither Studios.
“That was the beginning of realizing to me that this was something more than something fun to do,” Frey said.
Now based out of Nashville, Tennessee, Frey with his wife, Harmony, the band’s former merchandise manager, juggles being on the road – 16 out of 19 days the first part of this month – and the needs of his family, including 18-month-old William. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, allowed Frey to be with his son every day of his first year.
Even so, Frey said he was prepared to make the sacrifice if his music brings people closer to God.
“Jesus sacrificed so much for us," he said. "This is my sacrifice.”
