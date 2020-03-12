ANDERSON, Ind. – Australian entertainer Peter Allen gained fame in the 1970s with a song called “Everything Old is New Again.”
The title of that vinyl classic is an appropriate way to describe the philosophy that Bob Bantz and his son, James, have applied to their business in this central Indiana city.
Elusive Disc, an audiophile company that specializes in hard-to-find titles in a variety of media, is among the hundreds of warehouse retailers capitalizing on a resurgence in the popularity of vinyl records over the past decade.
In the first half of last year alone, sales of vinyl records outpaced those of CDs for the first time since 1986, according to data from the Recording Industry Association of America. And vinyl is proliferating online, with approximately 5.7 million such items listed on Discogs, a database of information on audio recordings, and an additional 2.5 million used vinyl recordings available on eBay.
“There’s just a tactile experience” with vinyl, Bob said. “You’re touching a record. You’re pulling it out carefully, cleaning it, and there’s some ritualistic stuff as well. There’s a pride of ownership. It has the artwork. Some of the packaging is quite elaborate. It’s something cool you can show somebody.”
Vinyl album covers, with their ornate and often iconic artwork, have never lost their appeal to avid collectors, Bob says. The hobby is making inroads with a new generation as well, as those connoisseurs pass along their enthusiasm to their children.
“People that are into it are into it for the same reasons I’m into it,” James Bantz says, “especially the younger people that are into it. It’s a hip, cool thing to get vinyl for the collectible artwork and records.”
He added that, despite advances in technology that have allowed recordings to be stored in more compact forms without sacrificing any quality of sound, vinyl remains an underrated medium when it comes to listening to music.
“To me and to most people, when you record on vinyl, it’s an analog recording,” James says. “You’re recording direct to a physical medium – and a medium that’s been perfected over time, because there’s a huge difference in vinyl pressed in the 70s versus stuff that’s pressed now.
“I know everything’s going digital now,” he added, “but it’s just nice to have that physical object, that sense of having it on your shelf…just that physical, tactile touch that you get from browsing records in a record store.”
Bob Bantz started Elusive Disc at the height of the CD fad in 1989. He bought the business from a friend in California, having become immersed in the hobby as a customer looking for a replacement needle for his wife’s turntable.
“Me being me, I instantly became hooked on being an audiophile,” Bob said. “As I got more and more into the hobby, I kept hearing people say I should do records.”
Currently, Elusive Disc sells the vast majority of its merchandise – which includes a variety of audio accessories – online, with most of its inventory stored in a small building near Interstate 69. That will change soon, though, as the Bantzes this fall plan to move into a 12,000-square-foot building in Anderson.
The move, both Bantzes say, will allow them to carry certain items that, like test driving a car, lend themselves to an in-person experience.
“When you’re spending that kind of money, that’s not something you just box up and have shipped,” James says. “It’s something you want to go see, demo, try out, and then we box it up. That’ll allow us to be able to carry more types of products.”
