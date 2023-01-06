We’ve all received them — those phone calls from numbers you don’t recognize.
There’s a good chance you may have even answered one, especially if it appears to be from a local number. Odds are, though, that the call isn’t from someone you know. Instead, it’s likely from a scammer.
Maybe the call is about Medicare supplements — after the Dec. 15 deadline to make changes to plans.
It could be about utilities. The scammer might tell you those are going to be shut off even though you know you paid.
Or maybe the scammer claims to be with the IRS.
Scammers use scare tactics. They play on your emotions in an effort to get your personal information and money.
Such calls can be confusing, especially when you’re caught off guard. These are savvy scammers who often impersonate real businesses.
It’s easy to be tricked, and as technology advances, so do the scams.
To help protect yourself from falling victim, consider the following tips from the Indiana attorney general’s office:
• Don’t wire money, send cash, or use gift cards or cryptocurrency to pay someone who claims to be with the government.
• Don’t give your financial or other personal information to someone who calls, texts or emails and claims to be with the government.
• Don’t trust your caller ID. Your caller ID might show a government agency’s real phone number, but caller ID can be faked.
• Don’t click on links in unexpected emails or text messages, and don’t pass those links on to others. Simply delete the message.
• Look out for prerecorded calls from imposters posing as government agencies. Typically, neither the Internal Revenue Service nor the Social Security Administration make phone calls.
• If you suspect fraudulent activity, immediately end the communication, and do not provide any personal information.
• To avoid such calls, add your number to the Indiana Do Not Call List at www.indonotcall.org.
If you’ve been scammed, you aren’t alone. Statistics aren’t yet available for 2022, but according to the latest data released in October, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission received more than 5.88 million fraud reports in 2021, up 19% from the year before.
“It all starts with a seemingly harmless text, call or email, but it ultimately results in a devastating blow to Hoosiers’ hard-earned savings, …” Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said in a statement released in October. “Scammers are real and create real problems for innocent people.”
If you think you might have been the victim of a scam, contact the attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-888-834-9969 or donotcall@atg.in.gov.
Washington Times Herald