Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Windy with snow showers this evening. Then clearing skies later. Low 26F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers this evening. Then clearing skies later. Low 26F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.