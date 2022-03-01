Elementary Basketball Final Regular Season Standings
Boys
School;W;L;Pct.
Erskine;4;0;1.000
Anderson Elem.;3;1;.750
Tenth Street;3;1;.750
Edgewood;1;3;.250
Valley Grove;1;3;.250
Eastside;0;4;.000
Girls
School;W;L;Pct.
Valley Grove;4;0;.000
Anderson Elem.;3;1;.750
Edgewood;2;2;.500
Tenth Street;2;2;.500
Erskine;1;3;.250
Eastside;0;4;.000
Tournament (at Highland)
Girls Opening Round Games (Thursday)
--Edgewood vs. Erskine 5 p.m.
--Tenth Street vs. Eastside 5 p.m.
--(Byes) Anderson Elem., Valley Grove
Boys Opening Round Games (Thursday)
--Valley Grove vs. Edgewood 6 p.m.
--Anderson Elem. vs. Eastside 6 p.m.
--(Byes) Erskine, Tenth Street
Girls Semifinals, Saturday 9 a.m.
Boys Semifinals, Saturday 10:15 a.m.
Girls City Championship, Saturday 11:30 a.m.
Boys City Championship, Saturday 1:00 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.