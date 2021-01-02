Three takeaways from IU’s 26-20 loss to Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl on Saturday in Tampa, Florida:
• IU’s play-calling early was perplexing to say the least. Facing an Ole Miss defense that was surrendering an SEC-worst 211 yards rushing per game, IU went into the third quarter with 28 pass attempts to 17 run attempts. There were several bubble screens to IU wide receiver Whop Philyor that weren’t effective. By the time IU committed to the run game with Stevie Scott III it was too late, as the Hoosiers were in a 20-6 hole and unable to complete the comeback.
• The combination of IU quarterback Jack Tuttle’s shoulder injury and Ole Miss shading extra coverage made it hard for IU senior wide receiver Ty Fryfogle to get established. Fryfogle was targeted seven times and finished with three catches for 34 yards. He forced some pass interference calls as well, but wasn’t a dominating factor.
“Ty was doing a good job,” Tuttle said. “I mean, he had a lot of PI calls on him, I thought. There were a couple that were on me. I just got to put it in a better spot for him.”
• Indiana’s defense wasn’t crisp tackling Saturday. Perhaps it was Ole Miss’ tempo. Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral broke a handful of Indiana tackles on scrambles, finishing with 37 yards rushing.
“There was quite a few missed tackles,” IU linebacker Micah McFadden said. “I think the grass conditions played a bit of a factor in that. It's also guys getting their cleats in the ground when they're going tempo, getting set up to make a play.”
