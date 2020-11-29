BLOOMINGTON -- Three takeaways from No. 12 Indiana’s 27-11 win over Maryland at Memorial Stadium:
• Give credit to IU offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan for unveiling a different wrinkle, the Wildcat, which threw Maryland’s defense off in the second series of the first quarter. Junior running back Stevie Scott III was the beneficiary of the Wildcat with three touchdown runs.
“It’s something we’ve been working on since the start of the season, but we never really got into it,” Scott said. “It’s just something that me and a lot of the RBs are pointing at Coach Sheridan there. I feel like that’s something different that we can run with the offense.”
Through the first five games, IU’s run game was more predictable with inside-zone runs, but mixing up run formations and angles allowed the Hoosiers to generate a season-high 234 yards on the ground against the Terrapins.
• Accuracy for IU quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had been trending down even before his 2-for-15 first-half performance against Maryland. Penix’s completion percentage is at 56.4 for the season, down from 68.8 a year ago.
Sheridan has given Penix the green light to make more throws downfield after former OC Kalen DeBoer employed more of a short passing game with wide receiver screens for the quarterback from Tampa, Florida, last season. IU went back to the short passing game with some success in the second half against Maryland, and Penix was 4-for-4 in the second half before going down with his lower leg injury.
• Senior Jerome Johnson has stepped up his play on IU’s defensive line, with four sacks and an interception over his last three games. The 6-foot-3, 304-pound Johnson had another sack against Maryland on Saturday as the Hoosiers are starting to generate more pressure from their four-man rush.
