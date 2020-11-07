BLOOMINGTON -- Three takeaways from Indiana’s 38-21 win over Michigan:
• Indiana’s offense produced the faster start it desired Saturday against Michigan, going 74 yards on 11 plays for its opening touchdown. IU junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. spread the ball around to four different receivers on the drive. First-year offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan deserves credit for attacking Michigan’s weaknesses in the secondary and throughout the game.
• IU sophomore cornerback Tiawan Mullen came up with his first two pass breakups of the season and also had a quarterback hurry. The 5-foot-10 Mullen was beaten over the top when Joe Milton connected with receiver Ronnie Bell on a 21-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter, but for the most part, he’s picked up where he left off last season with his elite coverage skills.
• Indiana also cleaned up some of its penalty issues, as it was flagged just four times for 50 yards against the Wolverines. The offensive line did a good job protecting Penix without holding. Junior safety Jamar Johnson’s ill-advised decision to throw a punch and get ejected was the lone bad penalty by the Hoosiers all afternoon.
