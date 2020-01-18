PENDLETON--Although Pendleton Heights did not hoist the overall Hoosier Heritage Conference trophy, three wrestlers were able to step to the top of the podium on Saturday.
The Arabians finished fourth in the conference as a team and three wrestlers won their individual weight divisions in front of a home crowd.
The story of the day for the Arabians was within the heavier weight classes. Without Jared Brown to hit the mat because of a concussion, the lower weights faltered and did not produce as much as the heavier classes.
“Right now [the heavyweights] are our strength,” PH coach Dave Cloud said. “Hopefully we can get as many kids as we can in the top three or four in scoring points so…you can be wrestling for the championship at the end of the day.”
The first individual victory of the day came from sophomore Colin Gillespie who won the 182-pound division in comeback fashion.
“He has a knack for finishing when he is on top,” Cloud said. “That [comeback] was the second time. He was down 10-0 to that kid last time, and he was down 10-4 this time.”
Despite being down 10-4, Gillespie came back to pin Mount Vernon sophomore Avery Hanson. He improves to 21-6 on the season.
Two divisions later, senior Justin Stephens swept through the winners’ bracket at 220 pounds and cruised to an easy victory over New Castle junior Jack Taylor. Stephens improves to 15-5 in the 2019-20 season and is a leading contributor to the Arabians.
The final match of the day came with the most anticipation as sixth-ranked senior heavyweight Cade Campbell hit the mat for PH. Campbell ran through his first two bouts with ease and had the longest wait until the championship round, but the finish was the same as he grabbed the 285-pound conference title.
“It’s a nice way to finish knowing that you have him in the lineup,” Cloud said. “He has worked really hard in the off-season to get his technique improves. He does a really good job for us.”
Campbell’s ability to tough it out and stop competitors in their tracks allows him to run through the bracket. Although that championship bout was for all the conference marbles, his game plan was the same for all three matchups.
“Nothing really changed [for the championship match],” Campbell said. “It feels awesome. I have a lot of family out here today.”
Campbell moves to 27-4 on the season.
Also hitting the podium for the Arabians was sophomore Elijah Creel who grabbed third place in the 113-pound division. Despite this being his first-year wrestling since elementary school, Creel only dropped one match on the day.
Mount Vernon cruised to a dominating victory as a team and took home the HHC hardware. The Arabians finished fourth, but a flurry of injuries and personal absences made it difficult for them to place any higher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.