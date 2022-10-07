ANDERSON, Ind. — It’s not far-fetched, Doris Seleyman believes, that Madison County could become known as the flea market capital of Indiana.
At least 20 such establishments call the county home, she said, and they attract local and out-of-town shoppers for reasons both financial and sentimental.
“They find items here that you can’t find at the big stores,” said Seleyman, who owns the North Anderson Flea Market, where she rents space in a 9,000-square-foot building to vendors looking to make extra money from their unwanted belongings.
“They find things that their grandmother had, or their great-grandmother had. They find odd things, things that are just so unusual.”
More than a dozen flea markets have opened in the county in the last several years. The local growth mirrors a broader national trend — an estimated 5,000 flea markets nationwide host about 2.25 million vendors and account for more than $30 billion in sales annually, according to the National Flea Market Association.
Those in the business believe that flea markets and other places specializing in resale activity fill an important niche as commerce continues its migration from brick-and-mortar stores to online. They note that, as prices continue to rise, consumers tend to prioritize products that are optimized for reuse.
The shift toward what experts call a circular economy makes the flea market concept an excellent one for buyers and sellers alike.
“While traditional Main Street and mall-based retailers have faced enormous headwinds over the years, the flea market industry has remained resilient, successfully weathering the change in consumer spending patterns,” Rob Sieban, president and CEO of United Flea Markets, told Colorado Biz magazine.
Flea markets appeal to a sense of adventure that many bargain hunters find alluring.
“I think there’s a variety to help people find what they’re looking for,” said Lisa-Reed Clark, who owns Grandma’s Attic in Chesterfield, Indiana. “If they can’t find it here, I send them to another shop. We feed off each other.”
“I think a lot of it is the thrill of the hunt and saving money,” said Sheila Wilbur as she sorted through items she hoped to sell in her space at the North Anderson Flea Market. “I love to go to flea markets because I like to look at all the stuff, and sometimes you find something that you’re like, ‘Oh, wow … I need that.’”
Wilbur, who recently retired from Kohl’s, said buying and selling at flea markets helps fill her days as she adjusts to post-work life. She’s been renting space from Seleyman for two months, noting that in addition to lower prices, many customers have mentioned difficulties in finding furnishings and other merchandise because of ongoing supply chain issues.
Seleyman said that has been a front-of-mind factor nearly since she opened the market.
“We’ve had people who could not get couches, they couldn’t get chairs,” she said. “They were waiting nine months to a year to get a couch, so people came in here and bought them at a cheaper price, and they got them instantly.”