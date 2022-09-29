ANDERSON, Ind. — An article in the scientific journal Nature suggests those who’ve contracted COVID, even those with mild cases, might have a 40% greater risk of developing diabetes.
Another study, from the journal Cell Metabolism, suggests COVID-19 affects the beta cells in the pancreas in a way similar to Type 1 diabetes.
Dr. Tamara Hannon, a pediatric endocrinologist at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, said Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune-mediated disease in which beta cells are targeted by the patient’s immune system. Beta cells in the pancreas produce insulin, which regulates blood sugar.
The Nature article challenged the idea of COVID killing off beta cells.
“We don’t know that COVID affects beta cells more than other cells, but what we do know is that during the COVID pandemic, there is an increase in incidents of new onset diabetes,” Hannon said. “That’s an association; we don’t know if COVID caused that increase in incidents. It could be a number of other things.”
Type 1 is typically associated with children and young adults; however, researchers have seen an uptick in Type 2 diabetes cases in children since the pandemic. According to an article from the Journal of Pediatrics, Type 2 cases increased by 77% during the pandemic. Cases of severe ketoacidosis increased, too.
Ketoacidosis is a potentially deadly complication often caused by unmanaged diabetes.
A report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests those who’ve recovered from COVID-19, especially if under age 18, are more likely to be newly diagnosed with diabetes
Some experience symptoms temporarily, while others experience them permanently. An article in the Journal of Diabetes and Its Complications suggests over a third of those COVID patients with newly diagnosed diabetes were prediabetic, and nearly half of the group returned to a prediabetic or normal state.
Onset symptoms, particularly of Type 1 diabetes, include increased thirst and urinating more than usual. Hannon said the thirst is almost insatiable and carries on despite frequent urination.
“For Type 2 diabetes, you may not have any symptoms. You may suspect risk for Type 2 diabetes based on a family history, other people having Type 2 diabetes. Those symptoms are slower to develop most oftentimes.”
Type 1 has no known prevention measures; however, she said, Type 2 diabetes can be prevented through high levels of physical activity, a normal body weight and maintaining an overall healthy lifestyle.
Hannon recommended discussing risk factors, such as a family history, with a doctor or pediatrician.