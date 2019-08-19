ALEXANDRIA--Junior Lauren Dungan served 21 straight points spread over the final two sets and helped Alexandria wins its season opener in three sets over Liberty Christian here Monday night.
The Tigers claimed the match 25-13, 25-10, 25-14.
After that first set, when the home team spread the wealth around in stretching out to a 12-3 lead, the Lions clawed back. Liberty erased an early 2-0 deficit and scored six straight points, five coming on the serve of Maddy Harmon. The Lions also enjoyed an 8-4 advantage on a tip by Elena Tufts.
But when a net violation by the visitors gave Alexandria an 11-10 lead and handed the ball to Dungan, the set was over -- literally.
She served the final 14 points of the match. Seven of those serves were not returned. “Lauren hit every spot I designated for her,” said Alexandria coach Caitlin Foster. “I kept moving it around and she hit it every time.”
“I may have had a string that long in middle school, but it has been a long time,” said Dungan.”The biggest thing is concentration. I just tried to jump a little higher and push it a little bit further without hitting it out.”
That strategy worked well as she started the third set with the serve and notched seven more points before a hitting error ended the string. But the Lions never got closer than 7-1 the rest of the match.
Junior Kaitlyn Bair and sophomore Olivia Hall accounted for a lot of the damage in that final set. Hall had five kills and a block, with three of those kills ringing up the final three points for the Tigers in the match. Bair had three kills while Dungan added a kill and a pair of tips.
“I was pleased for our first match,” said Foster. “Liberty got to a few balls that amazed me. I think it amazed some of my players too. But we got to play all our girls.”
Defense was a bright spot for the Tigers.
“Most of our defensive players are sophomores,” said Foster. “That was good to see them play well.”
For the Lions, Tufts, Kaitlyn Smith and Harmon were the top offensive threats.
“I wasn’t disappointed at all,” said Liberty coach Mike Carey. “We’ve got some players mixed in who have not played at this level. They will improve. The technique was off and that’s where our focus is right now.
“Maddy (Harmon) is playing the back line, which she isn’t used to doing. But we need to get her on film showing she can do that for colleges. We’re short one blocker but we’ve got some players who can do that. We don’t have kids who play all summer so what you saw was two weeks of practice.”
Liberty plays Tuesday at Randolph Southern. Alexandria is at Shenandoah on Wednesday for a 6 p.m. varsity start.
