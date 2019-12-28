INDIANAPOLIS--Alexandria boys basketball coach Marty Carroll preached patience to his team in the first half Saturday against Delta, and the Tigers were rewarded more often than not.
The Tigers' game plan fell apart in the second half, and horribly so.
Leading only 25-24 at the half, Class 3A ninth-ranked Delta took advantage of many mistakes and missed shots by Alexandria, and the Eagles outscored the Tigers 28-3 in the third quarter.
Delta went on to a 67-38 runaway in the first of three games at Bankers Life Fieldhouse involving Madison County squads.
Alexandria (5-5) in that fateful third period turned the ball over four times, resulting in 10 Delta points, and made only one of 10 attempts from the field, while the Eagles (6-1) put away six 3-pointers and went 11-of-15.
"Defensively, they got into us and put more pressure on us and forced us into not being very disciplined," Carroll said. "They just took us out of what we were trying to do."
After Nick Williams hit a 3 at the 6:39 mark of the third, making it 30-27, it was all Delta.
The Eagles scored the final 23 points of the period, with Sam Cox doing much of the damage from beyond the arc. Cox was 5-for-5 from 3-point range in the quarter and a sixth triple, by Neil Marshall, closed out the quarter.
Cox finished with 19 points and Connor Bedwell 21 for Delta.
Alexandria went 8 minutes and 12 seconds without scoring, with Brennan Morehead finally ending the drought with 6:27 left in the game.
"As good offensively we were in the first half, we were that bad in the second," Carroll said.
Rebounding was another landslide in favor of Delta. The Eagles had a 31-17 edge and grabbed 13 offensive boards to only two for the Tigers.
"We haven't rebounded all year and that's nothing different," Carroll said. "It's been a problem all year long."
The Tigers overcame a 14-8 deficit and surged ahead 21-17 on the second of two Kole Stewart treys, midway through the second quarter.
Alexandria made 10 of 17 field-goal attempts in the first half, but went 6-for-18 the rest of the way.
Morehead was Alexandria's leading scorer with 13 points, seven in the opening quarter and 11 in the first half.
Stewart finished with eight points, Williams seven along with six rebounds, and Rylan Metz six points.
Alexandria takes a two-game losing streak into the Madison County Tournament. The Tigers open it at Elwood Jan. 6.
