TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, APRIL 1, the 91st day of 2023. There are 274 days left in the year. This is April Fool’s Day.
HIGHLIGHTS IN HISTORY
On April 1, 1972, the first Major League Baseball players’ strike began; it lasted 12 days. Twenty years later, on April 1, 1992, the National Hockey League Players’ Association went on its first-ever strike, which lasted 10 days.
10 YEARS AGO
Prosecutors announced they would seek the death penalty for James Holmes should he be convicted in the July 2012 Colorado movie theater attack that killed 12 people. (Holmes, found guilty of murder, ended up being sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.) A cast member of the MTV reality show “BUCKWILD,” Shain Gandee, 21, was found dead in a sport utility vehicle in a West Virginia ditch along with his uncle and a friend; the cause was accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1891, the Wrigley Co. was founded in Chicago by William Wrigley, Jr.
In 1970, President Richard M. Nixon signed a measure banning cigarette advertising on radio and television, to take effect after Jan. 1, 1971.
In 1976, Apple Computer was founded by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne.
In 2013, Taylor Swift was named entertainer of the year for the second year in a row at the Academy of Country Music Awards.
In 2016, world leaders ended a nuclear security summit in Washington by declaring progress in safeguarding nuclear materials sought by terrorists and wayward nations, even as President Barack Obama acknowledged the task was far from finished.
In 2017, Bob Dylan received his Nobel Literature diploma and medal during a small gathering in Stockholm, where he was performing a concert.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Don Hastings is 89.
Actor Ali MacGraw is 84.
Actor Annette O’Toole is 71.
Singer Susan Boyle is 62.
Political commentator Rachel Maddow is 50.
Former tennis player Magdalena Maleeva is 48.
Country singer Hillary Scott (Lady A) is 37.
Rock drummer Arejay Hale (Halestorm) is 36.
Actor Asa Butterfield is 26.
Actor Tyler Wladis is 13.