“When you give joy to other people, you get more joy in return. You should give a good thought to happiness that you can give out.” — Eleanor Roosevelt
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, APRIL 10, the 100th day of 2023. There are 265 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1974, Golda Meir announced her resignation as prime minister of Israel.
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama proposed a $3.8 trillion budget that would raise taxes on smokers and wealthy Americans and trim Social Security benefits for millions. The financially beleaguered U.S. Postal Service backpedaled on its plan to end Saturday mail delivery. Robert Edwards, 87, a Nobel Prize winner from Britain whose pioneering in vitro fertilization research led to the first test tube baby, died near Cambridge, England.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1866, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was incorporated.
In 1947, Brooklyn Dodgers President Branch Rickey purchased the contract of Jackie Robinson from the Montreal Royals.
In 1963, the fast-attack nuclear submarine USS Thresher (SSN-593) sank during deep-diving tests east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, in a disaster that claimed 129 lives.
In 1998, the Northern Ireland peace talks concluded as negotiators reached a landmark settlement to end 30 years of bitter rivalries and bloody attacks.
In 2005, Tiger Woods won his fourth Masters with a spectacular finish of birdies and bogeys.
In 2019, scientists released the first image ever made of a black hole, revealing a fiery, doughnut-shaped object in a galaxy 53 million light-years from earth.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Steven Seagal is 71.
Singer-producer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds is 65.
Olympic gold medal speedskater Cathy Turner is 61.
Rock musician Mike Mushok (Staind) is 54.
Actor Laura Bell Bundy is 42.
Actor Ryan Merriman is 40.
Singer Mandy Moore is 39.
Actor Haley Joel Osment is 35.
Country singer Maren Morris is 33.