THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Your actions, and your actions alone, determine your worth.” — Evelyn Waugh (1903-1966)
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, APRIL 10, the 101st day of 2020. There are 265 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 10, 1912, the British liner RMS Titanic set sail from Southampton, England, on its ill-fated maiden voyage.
10 YEARS AGO
Polish President LECH KACZYSNKI, 60, was killed in a plane crash in western Russia that also claimed the lives of his wife and top Polish political, military and church officials.
ON THIS DATE
In 1865, Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, a day after surrendering the Army of Northern Virginia at Appomattox Court House, said farewell to his men, praising them for their “unsurpassed courage and fortitude.”
In 1925, the F. Scott Fitzgerald novel “The Great Gatsby” was first published by Scribner’s of New York.
In 1947, Brooklyn Dodgers President Branch Rickey purchased the contract of Jackie Robinson from the Montreal Royals.
In 1968, “In the Heat of the Night” won best picture of 1967 at the 40th Academy Awards; one of its stars, Rod Steiger, was named best actor while Katharine Hepburn was honored as best actress for “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.”
In 2005, Tiger Woods won his fourth Masters with a spectacular finish of birdies and bogeys.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Football Hall of Famer John Madden is 84.
Actor Steven Seagal is 68.
Actress Olivia Brown is 63.
Singer-producer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds is 62.
Olympic gold medal speedskater Cathy Turner is 58.
R&B singer Kenny Lattimore is 53.
Actress Laura Bell Bundy is 39.
Actress and singer MANDY MOORE is 36.
Actor Haley Joel Osment is 32.
Country singer Maren Morris is 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.