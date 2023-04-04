TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, APRIL 11, the 101st day of 2023. There are 264 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1947, Jackie Robinson of the Brooklyn Dodgers played in an exhibition against the New York Yankees at Ebbets Field, four days before his regular-season debut that broke baseball’s color line. (The Dodgers won, 14-6.)
10 YEARS AGO
Congress’ most serious gun-control effort in years cleared its first hurdle as the Senate pushed past conservatives’ attempted blockade, rebuffing 68-31 an effort to keep debate from even starting. (However, proposals for tighter background checks for buyers as well as bans on assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines went down to defeat six days later.) Comedian Jonathan Winters, 87, died in Montecito, California.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1865, President Abraham Lincoln spoke to a crowd outside the White House, saying, “We meet this evening, not in sorrow, but in gladness of heart.” (It was the last public address Lincoln would deliver.)
In 1961, former SS officer Adolf Eichmann went on trial in Israel, charged with crimes against humanity for his role in the Nazi Holocaust. (Eichmann was convicted and executed.)
In 1968, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed into law the Civil Rights Act of 1968, which included the Fair Housing Act, a week after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.
In 1970, Apollo 13, with astronauts James A. Lovell, Fred W. Haise and Jack Swigert, blasted off on its ill-fated mission to the moon. (The mission was aborted when an oxygen tank exploded April 13. The crew splashed down safely four days after the explosion.)
In 1996, 7-year-old Jessica Dubroff, who hoped to become the youngest person to fly cross-country, was killed along with her father and flight instructor when their plane crashed after takeoff from Cheyenne, Wyoming.
In 2020, the number of U.S. deaths from the coronavirus eclipsed Italy’s for the highest in the world, topping 20,000.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Ethel Kennedy is 95.
Actor Joel Grey is 91.
Actor Louise Lasser is 84.
Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Ellen Goodman is 82.
Rock musician Nigel Pulsford (Bush) is 62.
Country singer Steve Azar is 59.
Actor Tricia Helfer is 49.
Rock musician Chris Gaylor (The All-American Rejects) is 44.
Actor Kelli Garner is 39.
Singer Joss Stone is 36.