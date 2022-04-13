“My father gave me the best advice of my life. He said, ‘Whatever you do, don’t wake up at 65 years old and think about what you should have done with your life.'” — George Clooney
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13, the 103rd day of 2022. There are 262 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 13, 1970, Apollo 13, four-fifths of the way to the moon, was crippled when a tank containing liquid oxygen burst. (The astronauts managed to return safely.)
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama arrived in Cartagena, Colombia, to attend the Summit of the Americas; however, the visit was overshadowed by a prostitution scandal involving a group of Secret Service agents and officers who had gone to Cartagena to prepare for the president’s trip. Jennifer Capriati was elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1861, at the start of the Civil War, Fort Sumter in South Carolina fell to Confederate forces.
In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt dedicated the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C., on the 200th anniversary of the third American president’s birth.
In 1964, Sidney Poitier became the first Black performer in a leading role to win an Academy Award for his performance in “Lilies of the Field.”
In 1997, Tiger Woods became the youngest person to win the Masters Tournament and the first player of partly African heritage to claim a major golf title.
In 1999, right-to-die advocate Dr. Jack Kevorkian was sentenced in Pontiac, Michigan, to 10 to 25 years in prison for second-degree murder in the lethal injection of a Lou Gehrig’s disease patient. (Kevorkian ended up serving eight years.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Paul Sorvino is 83.
Actor Tony Dow is 77.
Singer Al Green is 76.
Actor Ron Perlman is 72.
Singer Peabo Bryson is 71.
Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Pa., is 62.
Actor-comedian Caroline Rhea is 58.
Actor Ricky Schroder is 52.
Rock singer Aaron Lewis (Staind) is 50.
Actor Hannah Marks is 29.