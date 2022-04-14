“You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty.” — Mahatma Gandhi
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, APRIL 14, the 104th day of 2022. There are 261 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 14, 1865, President Abraham Lincoln was shot and mortally wounded by John Wilkes Booth during a performance of “Our American Cousin” at Ford’s Theatre in Washington.
10 YEARS AGO
In Belfast, Northern Ireland, where the RMS Titanic was built, thousands attended a choral requiem at the Anglican St. Anne’s Cathedral or a nationally televised concert at the city’s Waterfront Hall to mark the 100th anniversary of the ship’s sinking.
Eleven Secret Service agents were placed on administrative leave as a deepening scandal involving prostitutes overshadowed President Barack Obama’s diplomatic mission to Latin America.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1828, the first edition of Noah Webster’s “American Dictionary of the English Language” was published.
In 1912, the British liner RMS Titanic collided with an iceberg in the North Atlantic at 11:40 p.m. ship’s time and began sinking. (The ship went under two hours and 40 minutes later with the loss of 1,514 lives.)
In 1910, President William Howard Taft became the first U.S. chief executive to throw the ceremonial first pitch at a baseball game as the Washington Senators beat the Philadelphia Athletics 3-0.
In 1994, two U.S. Air Force F-15 warplanes mistakenly shot down two U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopters over northern Iraq, killing 26 people, including 15 Americans.
In 2007, riot police beat and detained protesters as thousands defied an official ban and attempted to stage a rally in Moscow against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country singer Loretta Lynn is 90.
Retired MLB All-Star Pete Rose is 81.
Actor-turned-race car driver Brian Forster is 62.
Actor Brad Garrett is 62.
Baseball Hall of Famer Greg Maddux is 56.
Actor Adrien Brody is 49.
Actor Sarah Michelle Gellar is 45.
Roots singer JD McPherson is 45.
Actor Graham Phillips is 29.
Actor Abigail Breslin is 26.