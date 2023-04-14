“Develop success from failures. Discouragement and failure are two of the surest stepping stones to success.” — Dale Carnegie
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, APRIL 14, the 104th day of 2023. There are 261 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 14, 1865, President Abraham Lincoln was shot and mortally wounded by John Wilkes Booth during a performance of “Our American Cousin” at Ford’s Theatre in Washington.
10 YEARS AGO
Hugo Chavez’s hand-picked successor, Nicolas Maduro, won Venezuela’s presidential election by a narrow margin over challenger Henrique Capriles. Adam Scott became the first Australian to win the Masters, beating Angel Cabrera on the second hole of a playoff on a rainy day at Augusta National. Colin Davis, 85, former principal conductor of the London Symphony Orchestra and one of Britain’s elder statesmen of classical music, died in London.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1828, the first edition of Noah Webster’s “American Dictionary of the English Language” was published.
In 1912, the British liner RMS Titanic collided with an iceberg in the North Atlantic at 11:40 p.m. ship’s time and began sinking. (The ship went under two hours and 40 minutes later with the loss of 1,514 lives.)
In 1910, President William Howard Taft became the first U.S. chief executive to throw the ceremonial first pitch at a baseball game as the Washington Senators beat the Philadelphia Athletics 3-0.
In 1960, Tamla Records and Motown Records, founded by Berry Gordy Jr., were incorporated as Motown Record Corp.
In 1981, the first test flight of America’s first operational space shuttle, the Columbia, ended successfully with a landing at Edwards Air Force Base in California.
In 1994, two U.S. Air Force F-15 warplanes mistakenly shot down two U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopters over northern Iraq, killing 26 people, including 15 Americans.
In 2021, A white former suburban Minneapolis police officer, Kim Potter, was charged with second-degree manslaughter for killing 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright in a shooting that ignited days of unrest.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Julie Christie is 83.
Retired MLB All-Star Pete Rose is 82.
Actor-turned-race car driver Brian Forster is 63.
Actor Brad Garrett is 63.
Actor Catherine Dent is 58.
Baseball Hall of Famer Greg Maddux is 57.
Actor Adrien Brody is 50.
Rapper Da Brat is 49.
Actor Antwon Tanner is 48.
Actor Sarah Michelle Gellar is 46.
Actor Graham Phillips is 30.