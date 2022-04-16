“Never let the fear of striking out keep you from playing the game.”– Babe Ruth
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, APRIL 16, the 106th day of 2022. There are 259 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1996, Britain’s Prince Andrew and his wife, Sarah, the Duchess of York, announced they were in the process of divorcing.
10 YEARS AGO
A trial began in Oslo, Norway, for Anders Breivik, charged with killing 77 people in a bomb and gun rampage in July 2011. (Breivik was found guilty of terrorism and premeditated murder and given a 21-year prison sentence.)
ON THIS DATE:
In 1889, comedian and movie director Charles Chaplin was born in London.
In 1945, a Soviet submarine in the Baltic Sea torpedoed and sank the MV Goya, which Germany was using to transport civilian refugees and wounded soldiers; it’s estimated that up to 7,000 people died.
In 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. wrote his “Letter from Birmingham Jail” in which the civil rights activist responded to a group of local clergymen who had criticized him for leading street protests; King defended his tactics, writing, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
In 2003, Michael Jordan played his last NBA game with the Washington Wizards, who lost to the Philadelphia 76ers, 107-87.
In 2007, in one of America’s worst school attacks, a college senior killed 32 people on the campus of Virginia Tech before taking his own life.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI is 95.
Singer Bobby Vinton is 87.
Basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is 75.
Actor Ellen Barkin is 68.
Singer Jimmy Osmond is 59.
Actor-comedian Martin Lawrence is 57.
Actor Jon Cryer is 57.
Actor Claire Foy (“The Crown”) is 38.
Figure skater Mirai Nagasu is 29.
Actor Sadie Sink is 20.