TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, APRIL 16, the 106th day of 2023. There are 259 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 2003, Michael Jordan played his last NBA game with the Washington Wizards, who lost to the Philadelphia 76ers, 107-87.
10 YEARS AGO
Federal agents zeroed in on how the Boston Marathon bombing the day before was carried out — with kitchen pressure cookers packed with explosives, nails and other lethal shrapnel — but said they didn’t know yet who had done it, or why. An envelope addressed to Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., tested positive for ricin, a potentially fatal poison. (A Mississippi man later pleaded guilty to sending letters dusted with ricin to Wicker, President Barack Obama and a judge.) NFL player-turned-broadcaster Pat Summerall, 82, died in Dallas.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1945, In his first speech to Congress, President Harry S. Truman pledged to carry out the war and peace policies of his late predecessor, President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
In 1945, a Soviet submarine in the Baltic Sea torpedoed and sank the MV Goya, which Germany was using to transport civilian refugees and wounded soldiers; it’s estimated that up to 7,000 people died.
In 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. wrote his “Letter from Birmingham Jail” in which the civil rights activist responded to a group of local clergymen who had criticized him for leading street protests; King defended his tactics, writing, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
In 1972, Apollo 16 blasted off on a voyage to the moon with astronauts John W. Young, Charles M. Duke Jr. and Ken Mattingly on board.
In 1977, Alex Haley, author of the best-seller “Roots,” visited the Gambian village of Juffure, where, he believed, his ancestor Kunte Kinte was captured as a slave in 1767.
In 1996, Britain’s Prince Andrew and his wife, Sarah, the Duchess of York, announced they were in the process of divorcing.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Bobby Vinton is 88.
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II is 83.
Basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is 76.
Former Massachusetts first lady Ann Romney is 74.
Actor Ellen Barkin is 69.
Rock musician Jason Scheff (Chicago) is 61.
Singer Jimmy Osmond is 60.
Actor-comedian Martin Lawrence is 58.
Actor Jon Cryer is 58.
Figure skater Mirai Nagasu is 30.