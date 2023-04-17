“Experience is a hard teacher because she gives the test first, the lesson afterwards.” ― Vernon Sanders Law
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, APRIL 17, the 107th day of 2023. There are 258 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1961, “The Apartment” won the Academy Award for best picture of 1960; Burt Lancaster was named best actor for “Elmer Gantry,” while the best actress award went to Elizabeth Taylor for “Butterfield 8.”
10 YEARS AGO
Fifteen people were killed when a fertilizer plant exploded in West, Texas. Sports returned to Boston two days after the deadly Marathon bombing as the Buffalo Sabres defeated the Bruins in a 3-2 shootout (players on both teams wore “Boston Strong” decals on their helmets). Senate Republicans backed by a small band of rural-state Democrats scuttled the most far-reaching gun control legislation in two decades, rejecting tighter background checks for buyers and a ban on assault weapons.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1964, Ford Motor Co. unveiled the Mustang at the New York World’s Fair.
In 1969, a jury in Los Angeles convicted Sirhan Sirhan of assassinating Sen. Robert F. Kennedy.
In 1970, Apollo 13 astronauts James A. Lovell, Fred W. Haise and Jack Swigert splashed down safely in the Pacific, four days after a ruptured oxygen tank crippled their spacecraft while en route to the moon.
In 1972, the Boston Marathon allowed women to compete for the first time; Nina Kuscsik was the first officially recognized women’s champion, with a time of 3:10:26.
In 1986, at London’s Heathrow Airport, a bomb was discovered in the bag of Anne-Marie Murphy, a pregnant Irishwoman about to board an El Al jetliner to Israel; she’d been tricked into carrying the bomb by her Jordanian fiance, Nezar Hindawi.
In 1991, the Dow Jones industrial average closed above 3,000 for the first time, ending the day at 3,004.46, up 17.58.
In 1993, a federal jury in Los Angeles convicted two former police officers of violating the civil rights of beaten motorist Rodney King; two other officers were acquitted. Turkish President Turgut Ozal died at age 66.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor David Bradley is 81.
Composer-musician Jan Hammer is 75.
Actor Olivia Hussey is 72.
Former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason is 62.
Actor William Mapother is 58.
Actor Kimberly Elise is 56.
Actor Jennifer Garner is 51.
Singer Victoria Beckham is 49.
Actor Rooney Mara is 38.
Actor Dee Dee Davis is 27.