”Do not go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, APRIL 18, the 108th day of 2022. There are 257 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 18, 1775, Paul Revere began his famous ride from Charlestown to Lexington, Massachusetts, warning colonists that British Regular troops were approaching.
10 YEARS AGO
Defense Secretary Leon Panetta apologized for gruesome photographs published in the Los Angeles Times that purported to show U.S. soldiers posing with the bloodied remains of dead insurgents in Afghanistan two years earlier. Dick Clark, the ever-youthful television host and producer who helped bring rock ‘n’ roll into the mainstream on “American Bandstand” and rang in the New Year for the masses at Times Square, died in Santa Monica, California, at age 82.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1906, a devastating earthquake struck San Francisco, followed by raging fires; estimates of the final death toll range between 3,000 and 6,000.
In 1923, the first game was played at the original Yankee Stadium in New York; the Yankees defeated the Boston Red Sox 4-1.
In 1955, physicist Albert Einstein died in Princeton, New Jersey, at age 76.
In 2002, police arrested actor Robert Blake in the shooting death of his wife, Bonny Lee Bakley, nearly a year earlier (Blake was acquitted at his criminal trial but found liable in a civil trial).
In 2019, the final report from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation was made public; it outlined Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election but did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government. (Mueller offered no conclusion on the question of whether the president obstructed justice.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Hayley Mills is 76.
Actor James Woods is 75.
Actor-director Dorothy Lyman is 75.
Actor Rick Moranis is 69.
Actor Melody Thomas Scott (“Young and the Restless”) is 66.
Actor Eric Roberts is 66.
Actor Jane Leeves is 61.
Ventriloquist-comedian Jeff Dunham is 60.
Talk show host Conan O’Brien is 59.
Actor Melissa Joan Hart is 46.