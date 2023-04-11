TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, APRIL 18, the 108th day of 2023. There are 257 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1955, physicist Albert Einstein died in Princeton, New Jersey, at age 76.
10 YEARS AGO
The FBI released surveillance camera images of two suspects in the Boston Marathon bombing and asked for the public’s help in identifying them, hours after President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama attended an interfaith service at a Roman Catholic cathedral. Randy Newman, Heart, Rush, Public Enemy, Donna Summer, Albert King, and producers Quincy Jones and Lou Adler were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Los Angeles.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1906, a devastating earthquake struck San Francisco, followed by raging fires; estimates of the final death toll range between 3,000 and 6,000.
In 1923, the first game was played at the original Yankee Stadium in New York; the Yankees defeated the Boston Red Sox 4-1.
In 1966, Bill Russell was named player-coach of the Boston Celtics, becoming the NBA’s first Black coach.
In 2002, police arrested actor Robert Blake in the shooting death of his wife, Bonny Lee Bakley, nearly a year earlier (Blake was acquitted at his criminal trial but found liable in a civil trial).
In 2016, “Hamilton,” Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hip-hop stage biography of America’s first treasury secretary, won the Pulitzer Prize for drama.
In 2019, the final report from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation was made public; it outlined Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election but did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Hayley Mills is 77.
Actor-director Dorothy Lyman is 76.
Actor Rick Moranis is 70.
Actor Melody Thomas Scott is 67.
Ventriloquist-comedian Jeff Dunham is 61.
Talk show host Conan O’Brien is 60.
Actor Lisa Locicero ("General Hospital") is 53.
Actor Tamara Braun is 52.
Actor Melissa Joan Hart is 47.
Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian is 44.