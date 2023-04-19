“I never dreamed about success. I worked for it.” — Estée Lauder
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19, the 109th day of 2023. There are 256 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 2015, Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old Black man, died a week after suffering a spinal cord injury in the back of a Baltimore police van while he was handcuffed and shackled. (Six police officers were charged; three were acquitted and the city’s top prosecutor eventually dropped the three remaining cases.)
10 YEARS AGO
Newspaper publisher Al Neuharth, 89, died in Coco Beach, Florida. Children’s author E.L. Konigsburg, 83, died in Falls Church, Virginia.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1775, the American Revolutionary War began with the battles of Lexington and Concord.
In 1865, a funeral was held at the White House for President Abraham Lincoln, assassinated five days earlier; his coffin was then taken to the U.S. Capitol for a private memorial service in the Rotunda.
In 1943, during World War II, tens of thousands of Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto began a valiant but ultimately futile battle against Nazi forces.
In 1993, the 51-day siege at the Branch Davidian compound near Waco, Texas, ended as fire destroyed the structure after federal agents began smashing their way in; about 80 people, including two dozen children and sect leader David Koresh, were killed.
In 1995, a truck bomb destroyed the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, killing 168 people. (Bomber Timothy McVeigh, who prosecutors said had planned the attack as revenge for the Waco siege of two years earlier, was convicted of federal murder charges and executed in 2001.)
In 2005, Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger of Germany was elected pope in the first conclave of the new millennium; he took the name Benedict XVI.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Elinor Donahue is 86.
Actor Tim Curry is 77.
Motorsports Hall of Famer Al Unser Jr. is 61.
Former recording executive Suge Knight is 58.
Actor Ashley Judd is 55.
Actor Jennifer Esposito is 51.
Actor James Franco is 45.
Actor Kate Hudson is 44.
Actor-comedian Ali Wong is 41.
NHL forward Patrik Laine is 25.