“To know how much there is to know is the beginning of learning to live.” — Dorothy West
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, APRIL 20, the 110th day of 2023. There are 255 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 20, 2010, an explosion on the Deepwater Horizon oil platform, leased by BP, killed 11 workers and caused a blow-out that began spewing an estimated 200 million gallons of crude into the Gulf of Mexico. (The well was finally capped nearly three months later.)
10 YEARS AGO
A magnitude-7.0 earthquake struck the steep hills of China’s southwestern Sichuan province, leaving nearly 200 people dead. Five snowboarders were killed in a backcountry avalanche on Colorado’s Loveland Pass. Search and rescue crews recovered the bodies several hours after the slide, which was about 600 feet wide and eight feet deep. It was among the deadliest U.S. avalanches in decades. Deanna Durbin, an actor who was among the biggest box office draws of Hollywood’s Golden Age, died on or around this date in a village outside Paris where she had lived out of public view for more than six decades. She was 91.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1912, Boston’s Fenway Park hosted its first professional baseball game while Navin Field (Tiger Stadium) opened in Detroit. (The Red Sox defeated the New York Highlanders 7-6 in 11 innings; the Tigers beat the Cleveland Naps 6-5 in 11 innings.)
In 1916, the Chicago Cubs played their first game at Wrigley Field (then known as Weeghman Park); the Cubs defeated the Cincinnati Reds 7-6.
In 1972, Apollo 16’s lunar module, carrying astronauts John W. Young and Charles M. Duke Jr., landed on the moon.
In 1999, the Columbine High School massacre took place in Colorado as two students shot and killed 12 classmates and one teacher before taking their own lives.
In 2008, Pope Benedict XVI celebrated his final Mass in the United States before a full house in Yankee Stadium, blessing his enormous U.S. flock and telling Americans to use their freedoms wisely.
In 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said reports of accidental poisonings from cleaners and disinfectants were up about 20 percent in the first three months of the year; researchers believed it was related to the coronavirus epidemic.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., is 87.
Actor George Takei is 86.
Actor Ryan O’Neal is 82.
Rock musician Craig Frost (Grand Funk Railroad, Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band) is 75.
Actor Jessica Lange is 74.
Actor Clint Howard is 64.
Olympic silver medal figure skater Rosalynn Sumners is 59.
Country singer Wade Hayes is 54.
Actor Shemar Moore is 53.
Actor Carmen Electra is 51.
Reggae singer Stephen Marley is 51.
Actor Joey Lawrence is 47.
Country musician Clay Cook (Zac Brown Band) is 45.