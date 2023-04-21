“Experience is a hard teacher because she gives the test first, the lesson afterwards.” ― Vernon Sanders Law
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, APRIL 21, the 111th day of 2023. There are 254 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 21, 1975, with Communist forces closing in, South Vietnamese President Nguyen Van Thieu resigned after nearly 10 years in office and fled the country.
10 YEARS AGO
On the first Sunday since the deadly Boston Marathon bombing, churches paused to mourn the dead and console the survivors while in West, Texas, residents prayed for comfort four days after a fertilizer plant explosion killed 15 people. In Britain, the London Marathon sent out a powerful message of solidarity with Boston and its victims as runners crossed the line in front of Buckingham Palace with black ribbons on their chests (Tsegaye Kebede of Ethiopia won the men’s race). Joe Scarborough, a 50-year-old self-employed electrical contractor, rolled the first 900 series in Professional Bowlers Association history — three straight perfect games.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1836, an army of Texans led by Sam Houston defeated the Mexicans at San Jacinto, assuring Texas independence.
In 1910, author Samuel Langhorne Clemens, better known as Mark Twain, died in Redding, Connecticut, at age 74.
In 1926, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II was born in Mayfair, London; she was the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York, who later became King George VI and the Queen Mother.
In 1930, fire broke out inside the overcrowded Ohio Penitentiary in Columbus, killing 332 inmates.
In 1976, clinical trials of the swine flu vaccine began in Washington, D.C.
In 2016, Prince, one of the most inventive and influential musicians of modern times, was found dead at his home in suburban Minneapolis; he was 57.
In 2020, researchers reported that a malaria drug that had been widely touted by President Donald Trump for treating the coronavirus showed no benefit in large study of its use in U.S. veterans hospitals.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Anti-death penalty activist Sister Helen Prejean is 84.
Singer-musician Iggy Pop is 76.
Actor Tony Danza is 72.
Actor Andie MacDowell is 65.
Rapper Michael Franti (Spearhead) is 57.
Actor Toby Stephens is 54.
Comedian Nicole Sullivan is 53.
Football player-turned-actor Brian White is 50.
Actor James McAvoy is 44.
Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo is 43.
Rock singer Sydney Sierota (Echosmith) is 26.