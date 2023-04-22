“Goal setting is the secret to a compelling future.” — Tony Robbins
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, APRIL 22, the 112th day of 2023. There are 253 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 22, 2000, in a dramatic pre-dawn raid, armed immigration agents seized Elian Gonzalez, the Cuban boy at the center of a custody dispute, from his relatives’ home in Miami; Elian was reunited with his father at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington.
10 YEARS AGO
A seriously wounded Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was charged in his hospital room with bombing the Boston Marathon in a plot with his older brother, Tamerlan, who died after a fierce gunbattle with police. Richie Havens, 72, the folk singer and guitarist who was the first performer at the 1969 Woodstock festival, died in Jersey City, New Jersey.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1937, thousands of college students in New York City staged a “peace strike” opposing American entry into another possible world conflict.
In 1944, during World War II, U.S. forces began invading Japanese-held New Guinea with amphibious landings at Hollandia and Aitape.
In 1954, the publicly televised sessions of the Senate Army-McCarthy hearings began.
In 1970, millions of Americans concerned about the environment observed the first “Earth Day.”
In 1993, the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum was dedicated in Washington, D.C., to honor victims of Nazi extermination.
In 1994, Richard M. Nixon, the 37th president of the United States, died at a New York hospital four days after suffering a stroke; he was 81.
In 2004, Army Ranger Pat Tillman, who’d traded in a multi-million-dollar NFL contract to serve in Afghanistan, was killed by friendly fire; he was 27.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Jack Nicholson is 86.
Singer Peter Frampton is 73.
Actor Joseph Bottoms is 69.
Baseball manager Terry Francona is 64.
Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan is 57.
Actor-talk show host Sherri Shepherd is 56.
Actor Ingo Rademacher is 52.
Actor Amber Heard is 37.
Drummer Tripp Howell (LANCO) is 34.
Rapper/singer Machine Gun Kelly is 33.