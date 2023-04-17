TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, APRIL 23, the 113th day of 2023. There are 252 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1998, James Earl Ray, who confessed to assassinating the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and then insisted he’d been framed, died at a Nashville, Tennessee, hospital at age 70.
10 YEARS AGO
France legalized same-sex marriage after a wrenching national debate that exposed deep conservatism in the nation’s heartland and triggered huge demonstrations. Mullah Omar, the reclusive leader of the Taliban in Afghanistan, died in a Pakistani hospital. (News of Omar's death would not reach the United States for more than two years.) A car bomb exploded outside the French Embassy in Tripoli, wounding three people and partially setting the building on fire.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1898, Spain declared war on the United States, which responded in kind two days later.
In 1940, about 200 people died in the Rhythm Night Club Fire in Natchez, Mississippi.
In 1954, Hank Aaron of the Milwaukee Braves hit the first of his 755 major-league home runs in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals. (The Braves won, 7-5.)
In 1969, Sirhan Sirhan was sentenced to death for assassinating New York Sen. Robert F. Kennedy. (The sentence was later reduced to life imprisonment.)
In 1992, McDonald’s opened its first fast-food restaurant in the Chinese capital of Beijing.
In 2005, the recently created video-sharing website YouTube uploaded its first clip, “Me at the Zoo,” which showed YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim standing in front of an elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo.
In 2007, Boris Yeltsin, Russia’s first freely elected president, died in Moscow at age 76.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Lee Majors is 84.
Actor Joyce DeWitt is 74.
Actor Valerie Bertinelli is 63.
Actor-comedian-talk show host George Lopez is 62.
Actor Barry Watson is 49.
Professional wrestler/actor John Cena is 46.
Retired MLB All-Star Andruw Jones is 46.
Actor Jesse Lee Soffer is 39.
Actor Matthew Underwood is 33.
Model Gigi Hadid is 28.