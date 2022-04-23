“Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.” — Mahatma Gandhi
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, APRIL 23, the 113th day of 2022. There are 252 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1998, James Earl Ray, who confessed to assassinating the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and then insisted he’d been framed, died at a Nashville, Tennessee, hospital at age 70.
10 YEARS AGO
Actor-singer Jennifer Hudson broke down in tears while testifying at the Chicago trial of William Balfour, the man accused of killing her mother, brother and 7-year-old nephew in a jealous rage in 2008. (Balfour was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.)
The government reported that Social Security was rushing even faster toward insolvency, with its trust funds expected to run dry in 2033, three years earlier than previously projected.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1954, Hank Aaron of the Milwaukee Braves hit the first of his 755 major-league home runs in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals. (The Braves won, 7-5.)
In 1969, Sirhan Sirhan was sentenced to death for assassinating New York Sen. Robert F. Kennedy. (The sentence was later reduced to life imprisonment.)
In 2005, the recently created video-sharing website YouTube uploaded its first clip, “Me at the Zoo,” which showed YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim standing in front of an elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo.
In 2007, Boris Yeltsin, Russia’s first freely elected president, died in Moscow at age 76.
In 2020, at a White House briefing, President Donald Trump noted that researchers were looking at the effects of disinfectants on the coronavirus, and wondered aloud whether they could be injected into people.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor David Birney is 83.
Actor Lee Majors is 83.
Actor Joyce DeWitt is 73.
Actor Valerie Bertinelli is 62.
Actor Barry Watson is 48.
Professional wrestler/actor John Cena is 45.
Retired MLB All-Star Andruw Jones is 45.
Actor Jesse Lee Soffer is 38.
Model Gigi Hadid is 27.
U.S. Olympic gold medal snowboarder Chloe Kim is 22.