TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, APRIL 24, the 114th day of 2022. There are 251 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1995, the final bomb linked to the Unabomber exploded inside the Sacramento, California, offices of a lobbying group for the wood products industry, killing chief lobbyist Gilbert B. Murray. (Theodore Kaczynski was later sentenced to four lifetimes in prison for a series of bombings that killed three men and injured 29 others.)
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama went after the college vote, telling students at the University of North Carolina that he and first lady Michelle Obama had “been in your shoes” and didn’t pay off their student loans until eight years earlier. Republican Mitt Romney swept primaries in Connecticut, Rhode Island, Delaware, Pennsylvania and New York.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1960, rioting erupted in Biloxi, Mississippi, after Black protesters staging a “wade-in” at a whites-only beach were attacked by a crowd of hostile whites.
In 1961, in the wake of the failed Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba, the White House issued a statement saying that President John F. Kennedy “bears sole responsibility for the events of the past few days.”
In 1962, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology achieved the first satellite relay of a television signal, between Camp Parks, California, and Westford, Massachusetts.
In 1967, Soviet cosmonaut Vladimir Komarov was killed when his Soyuz 1 spacecraft smashed into the Earth after his parachutes failed to deploy properly during re-entry; he was the first human spaceflight fatality.
In 1990, the space shuttle Discovery blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, carrying the $1.5 billion Hubble Space Telescope.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Shirley MacLaine is 88.
Actor-singer-director Barbra Streisand is 80.
Former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley is 80.
Country singer Richard Sterban (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 79.
Actor-comedian Cedric the Entertainer is 58.
Actor Rory McCann is 53.
Actor-producer Thad Luckinbill is 47.
Country singer Danny Gokey is 42.
Singer Kelly Clarkson is 40.
Country singer Carly Pearce is 32.