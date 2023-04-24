“Keep a little fire burning; however small, however hidden.” ― Cormac McCarthy
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, APRIL 24, the 114th day of 2023. There are 251 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1960, rioting erupted in Biloxi, Mississippi, after Black protesters staging a “wade-in” at a whites-only beach were attacked by a crowd of hostile whites.
10 YEARS AGO
A magnitude-5.7 earthquake near Jalalabad, Afghanistan killed more than 30 people and injured more than 100. The 11th-century minaret of a famed mosque in Aleppo, Syria collapsed as rebels and government troops clashed in the streets around it, depriving the city of one of its most important landmarks. The Umayyad Mosque was a UNESCO world heritage site and the centerpiece of Aleppo’s walled Old City.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1877, federal troops were ordered out of New Orleans, ending the North’s post-Civil War rule in the South.
In 1962, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology achieved the first satellite relay of a television signal, between Camp Parks, California, and Westford, Massachusetts.
In 1980, the United States launched an unsuccessful attempt to free the American hostages in Iran, a mission that resulted in the deaths of eight U.S. servicemen.
In 1990, the space shuttle Discovery blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, carrying the $1.5 billion Hubble Space Telescope.
In 1995, the final bomb linked to the Unabomber exploded inside the Sacramento, California, offices of a lobbying group for the wood products industry, killing chief lobbyist Gilbert B. Murray. (Theodore Kaczynski was later sentenced to four lifetimes in prison for a series of bombings that killed three people and injured 29 others.)
In 2005, Pope Benedict XVI formally began his stewardship of the Roman Catholic Church; the former Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger said in his installation homily that as pontiff he would listen to the will of God in governing the world’s 1.1 billion Catholics.
In 2019, avowed racist John William King was executed in Texas for the 1998 slaying of James Byrd Jr., who was chained to the back of a truck and dragged along a road outside Jasper, Texas; prosecutors said Byrd was targeted because he was Black.
In 2020, the Food and Drug Administration issued an alert about the dangers of using a malaria drug that President Donald Trump had repeatedly promoted for coronavirus patients. The parent company of Lysol and another disinfectant warned that its products should not be used as an internal treatment for the coronavirus, a day after Trump wondered aloud about that prospect during a White House briefing.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Shirley MacLaine is 89.
Actor-singer-director Barbra Streisand is 81.
Country singer Richard Sterban (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 80.
Rock musician Doug Clifford (Creedence Clearwater Revival) is 78.
Rock singer-musician Jack Blades (Night Ranger) is 69.
Actor-comedian Cedric the Entertainer is 59.
Actor-producer Thad Luckinbill is 48.
Singer Kelly Clarkson is 41.
Country singer Carly Pearce is 33.
Actor Jack Quaid is 31.