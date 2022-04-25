“Live for each second without hesitation.” — Elton John
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, APRIL 25, the 115th day of 2022. There are 250 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 2002, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes of the Grammy-winning trio TLC died in an SUV crash in Honduras; she was 30.
10 YEARS AGO
The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on Arizona’s tough immigration law. (A divided court later threw out major parts of the law.)
ON THIS DATE:
In 1859, ground was broken for the Suez Canal.
In 1901, New York Gov. Benjamin Barker Odell, Jr. signed an automobile registration bill which imposed a 15 mph speed limit on highways.
In 1945, during World War II, U.S. and Soviet forces linked up on the Elbe River, a meeting that dramatized the collapse of Nazi Germany’s defenses.
In 1990, the Hubble Space Telescope was deployed in orbit from the space shuttle Discovery. (It was later discovered that the telescope’s primary mirror was flawed, requiring the installation of corrective components to achieve optimal focus.)
In 2019, former Vice President Joe Biden entered the Democratic presidential race, declaring the fight against Donald Trump to be a “battle for the soul of this nation.”
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Al Pacino is 82.
Ballroom dance judge Len Goodman (“Dancing with the Stars”) is 78.
Actor Talia Shire is 77.
Actor Hank Azaria is 58.
Country musician Rory Feek (Joey + Rory) is 57.
Actor Renee Zellweger is 53.
Actor Gina Torres is 53.
Actor Melonie Diaz is 38.
Actor Sara Paxton is 34.
Actor/producer Allisyn Snyder is 26.