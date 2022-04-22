TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, APRIL 26, the 116th day of 2022. There are 249 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1865, John Wilkes Booth, the assassin of President Abraham Lincoln, was surrounded by federal troops near Port Royal, Virginia, and killed.
10 YEARS AGO
Former Liberian President Charles Taylor became the first head of state since World War II to be convicted by an international war crimes court as he was found guilty of arming Sierra Leone rebels in exchange for “blood diamonds” mined by slave laborers and smuggled across the border. (Taylor was sentenced to 50 years in prison.)
ON THIS DATE:
In 1913, Mary Phagan, a 13-year-old worker at a Georgia pencil factory, was strangled; Leo Frank, the factory superintendent, was convicted of her murder and sentenced to death. (Frank’s death sentence was commuted, but he was lynched by an anti-Semitic mob in 1915.)
In 1977, the legendary nightclub Studio 54 had its opening night in New York.
In 1984, bandleader Count Basie, 79, died in Hollywood, Florida.
In 1986, an explosion and fire at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine caused radioactive fallout to begin spewing into the atmosphere. (Dozens of people were killed in the immediate aftermath of the disaster while the long-term death toll from radiation poisoning is believed to number in the thousands.)
In 2018, comedian Bill Cosby was convicted of drugging and molesting Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in 2004. (Cosby was later sentenced to three to 10 years in prison, but Pennsylvania’s highest court threw out the conviction and released him from prison in June 2021, ruling that the prosecutor in the case was bound by his predecessor’s agreement not to charge Cosby.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor-comedian Carol Burnett is 89.
Rock musician Roger Taylor (Duran Duran) is 62.
Actor-singer Michael Damian is 60.
Actor Jet Li is 59.
Actor-comedian Kevin James is 57.
Former first lady Melania Trump is 52.
Country musician Jay DeMarcus (Rascal Flatts) is 51.
Rock musician Jose Pasillas (Incubus) is 46.
Actor Channing Tatum is 42.
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is 30.