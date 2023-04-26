“Get a good idea and stay with it. Dog it, and work at it until it’s done right.” — Walt Disney
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26, the 116th day of 2023. There are 249 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1865, John Wilkes Booth, the assassin of President Abraham Lincoln, was surrounded by federal troops near Port Royal, Virginia, and killed.
10 YEARS AGO
Unable to ignore air travelers’ anger, Congress overwhelmingly approved legislation to allow the Federal Aviation Administration to withdraw furloughs of air traffic controllers caused by budget-wide cuts known as the sequester, ending a week of coast-to-coast flight delays. Fire at a psychiatric hospital near Moscow killed 38 people; only three escaped. Country singer George Jones, 81, died in Nashville.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1913, Mary Phagan, a 13-year-old worker at a Georgia pencil factory, was strangled; Leo Frank, the factory superintendent, was convicted of her murder and sentenced to death. (Frank’s death sentence was commuted, but he was lynched by an anti-Semitic mob in 1915.)
In 1968, the United States exploded beneath the Nevada desert a 1.3 megaton nuclear device called “Boxcar.”
In 1977, the legendary nightclub Studio 54 had its opening night in New York.
In 1984, bandleader Count Basie, 79, died in Hollywood, Florida.
In 2000, Vermont Gov. Howard Dean signed the nation’s first bill allowing same-sex couples to form civil unions.
In 2009, the United States declared a public health emergency as more possible cases of swine flu surfaced from Canada to New Zealand; officials in Mexico City closed everything from concerts to sports matches to churches in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.
In 2018, comedian Bill Cosby was convicted of drugging and molesting Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in 2004. (Cosby was later sentenced to three to 10 years in prison, but Pennsylvania’s highest court threw out the conviction and released him from prison in June 2021, ruling that the prosecutor in the case was bound by his predecessor’s agreement not to charge Cosby.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor-comedian Carol Burnett is 90.
Songwriter-musician Duane Eddy is 85.
Rock musician Roger Taylor (Duran Duran) is 63.
Actor-singer Michael Damian is 61.
Actor-comedian Kevin James is 58.
Rapper T-Boz (TLC) is 53.
Former first lady Melania Trump is 53.
Country musician Jay DeMarcus (Rascal Flatts) is 52.
Actor Channing Tatum is 43.
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is 31.